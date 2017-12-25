CAPE TOWN - Images of Samsung Galaxy S9, the first major handset expected to be launched in 2018 has been leaked.

The leaked images show that the South Korean company is going for an repetitive approach instead of massive shifts in technology.

The latest images, published via online aggregation site, Slashleaks, shows the rear fascia of the Galaxy S9 with the rear camera and a fingerprint sensor.

Although it is not final, it seems as if Samsung will not be making any comprehensive steps forward with the Galaxy S9 hardware, at least not in terms of fingerprint scanning for security.

This is disappointing for consumers who expected Samsung to rival up against Apple and challenge its facial recognition feature.

The expected features of this device is that of Snapdragon 845 alongside a new 10nm Exynos chip, more internal storage and sharper imaging.

It may however be a hard seller to the public without any upmarket technology.

Will that be enough for Samsung to maintain its lead over the chasing Android pack?

The South Korean company is expected to lift the lid on the Galaxy S9 features at next month’s global consumer electronics and consumer technology trade show (CES) in Las Vegas. Then, the public will have their answer.

Meanwhile, according to a report, Samsung is improving its Iris camera from 2 megapixels to 3 megapixels.

"The scanner will better recognise user's irises even when they wear eyeglasses, move their eyeballs or are in a too dark or too light environment", says the source.

