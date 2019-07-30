Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - In celebration of the one year anniversary of Samsung Pay, Samsung has launched a new Discover Tab, which gives users access to more features and promotions. Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa said in a statement: "Samsung Pay has redefined what consumers can expect from a digital wallet.”

“Our ongoing additions such as the Discover Tab takes the convenience even further. Its additional features, promotions, subscription offers and travel deals open up a world of options to users.”

Launched last year, Samsung Pay is a mobile payment system that allows users to store a digital version of their bank card on their Samsung device and pay for items by just a swipe, authenticate and tap away.

According to Samsung, the company has added on a host of banking partners on the platform including Absa, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, Investec and FNB and has already hit over one million transactions.

Additionally, Samsung is running an 8-week referral promotion, where users are encouraged to refer family and friends for the chance to be in Samsung Pay’s weekly draws, running over 8 weeks.

The process is simple and automised:

• A Samsung Pay user goes into Samsung Pay

• They accept the T&C of the referral promo

• The customer gets a unique code that they forward to friends and family

• For every new customer that activates Samsung Pay with the unique code, the customer gets an entry into the weekly draws,

• The referral promo commences 5 August to 29 September 2019.

Samsung Pay can be downloaded, for free, from the Google Play store or Galaxy Store depending on your Galaxy device.

Samsung Pay can be used on the following devices: Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e, Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, S9/S9+, S8/S8+, S7/S7 edge, A9, A8 (2018), A70, A7 (2017), A5 (2017), Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear S3 Watch and Gear Sport Watch.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE