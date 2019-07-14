FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

CAPE TOWN – Samsung announced that it has launched a new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for 2019. According to Samsung, The 8-inch tablet comes with a lightweight and refined metallic design and a suite of value-added features.

It features a 1280×800 pixels, 16:10 aspect ratio screen that is 8mm thick and it has a 5100mAh battery.

Samsung also added that it will also include Android 9.0 Pie on the tablet.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab A 2019 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset, eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 2.0GHz, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage with support for a microSD.

It has an 8MP rear snapper and 2MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording at 30fps.

The device will also have dual speakers, WiFi 802.11n, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Pricing and availability for global markets are unavailable.

The new Galaxy Tab A will be available in two colours: black and silver.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE