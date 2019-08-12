Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note 10+, a new line of premium smartphones that cost R19999 and R22999 respectively. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+, a new line of premium smartphones that cost R19999 and R22999 respectively. For the first time ever, the Galaxy Note 10 comes in two sizes, so consumers can find the Note that’s best for them. The Galaxy Note 10 opens up the Note to users who want the power of the S Pen and ultimate productivity in a compact form factor, packing a 6.3-inch Cinematic Infinity Display.

The Galaxy Note 10+ features the biggest Note display ever with a 6.8-inch Cinematic Infinity Display on a device that’s still easy to hold and easy to use.

The Galaxy Note 10 features new technologies, enhanced capabilities and powerful integrations that will give users the freedom to work in the way that makes them the most productive.

Some of these features include Handwriting to Text which instantly convert their handwriting to digital text in Samsung Notes, Samsung DeX3 for PC3 whicjh makes it easier for users to work between their phone and a PC or Mac and Link to Windows that integrates Link to Windows directly into the Quick Panel so that Windows PC 10 is one click away.

The new S Pen for the Galaxy Note 10 builds on the Bluetooth Low Energy-enabled S Pen capabilities introduced on the Galaxy Note 9 by adding Air actions as well as allowing users to control certain aspects of the device using gestures with the S Pen.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in three colours: Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black. The devices will be available in South Africa from the August 30th.

Those that want to be ahead of the crowd can pre-order the device at the following telecos including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Cell C, 4U URL, Chatz, Cellucity and Hi-Online.

The new device can also be pre-ordered at the following retailers: Samsung Stores, Edcon, Takealot, Makro, Incredible Connection and Dion Wired

Below is a look at the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ Specifications:

Galaxy Note10 Galaxy Note10+ Display 6.3-inch FHD+

Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display,

2280×1080 (401ppi)

HDR10+ Certified

6.8-inch Quad HD+

Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

3040×1440 (498ppi)

HDR10+ Certified

Camera Rear: Triple Camera

– Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.2 (123°)

– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°)

– Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°)



– Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°)

Rear: Quad Camera

– Ultra Wide: 16MP F2.2 (123°)

– Wide-angle: 12MP 2PD AF F1.5/F2.4 OIS (77°)

– Telephoto: 12MP F2.1 OIS (45°)

– DepthVision Camera: VGA

– Front: 10MP 2PD AF F2.2 (80°)

Body 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm, 168g (BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g) 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm, 196g (BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g) (BLE S Pen: 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08 3.04g) AP – 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.7 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.9 GHz) – 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.8 GHz + 2.4 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Memory – 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage – 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage SIM Dual SIM: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM

Single SIM: one Nano SIM Dual SIM (Hybrid): one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

Single SIM: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery 3,500mAh (typical) 4,300mAh(typical) OS Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) NetworkLTE Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

– Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

– Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM

– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 1.2Gbps Upload

Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) Payment NFC, MST NFC, MST Audio Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG

(In-box earphones: Type-C plug, hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit)

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Audio Playback Format:

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Stereo speakers and earphones: Sound by AKG

(In-box earphones: Type-C plug, hybrid canal type, 2way dynamic unit)

Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included)

Audio Playback Format:

MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE