INTERNATIONAL - Samsung has sent out invitations for a Galaxy device event on 9 August 2018, according to a report by The Verge.

The invitation does not specify what will be launched at the event, but speculation is that Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Note 9.

The report stated that the timing of the event – the Note 8 launched in August 2017 – and an image of a stylus with the invite points towards a new Note device.

Recent reports have stated that the Galaxy Note 9 will receive upgraded cameras and may also come in a 512GB model.

The August event comes a month before Apple’s expected September iPhone event, where three new iPhone models are expected to be unveiled.

According to Bloomberg, Samsung Electronics Co. plans to highlight an upgraded camera when it unveils its next Galaxy Note smartphone on Aug. 9, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new model, likely to be called the Note 9, will look similar to last year’s model, but will also include an upgraded processor from Qualcomm Inc. for some markets, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

Samsung’s “Unpacked” event, which will be held in New York according to one of the people, comes about two weeks earlier this year than a similar occasion last year. The South Korean company aims to release the new model as early as the end of August, the people said, though plans could still shift. A Samsung spokesperson declined to comment about the event.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE, BLOOMBERG