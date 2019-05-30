Samsung South Africa is offering free firmware updates on specific devices for a limited time according to Hypertext. Picture: YouTube

DURBAN - Samsung South Africa is offering free firmware updates on specific devices for a limited time according to Hypertext. The devices that are eligible for the firmware updates include the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7, as well as the Galaxy S7 and the S7 Edge.

The firmware updates offer is available at participating Samsung service centres across South Africa until June 6th. People that get the firmware update will save up to 5GB on data when they perform the update. Samsung Pay will also be installed and activated on the Samsung devices.

This is how the process works:

1. Customers are to visit a participating Samsung service centres from May 23rd and request their free upgrade.

2. The service centre will confirm that the device is Galaxy A5/A7 (2017) as well as S7 or S7 Edge device (South African models only) and then the upgrade will be completed.

3. The support staff will then the free installation and activation of the Samsung Pay app.

Old Samsung smartwatches to get Samsung Galaxy Active features

Samsung will be bringing all of the features of the new Samsung Galaxy Active to their older smartwatches according to Engadget.

Samsung will be rolling out an update that make Active's One UI interface, health features and other optimisations to available on regular Samsung smartwatches including Galaxy Watch, Gear S3 and Gear Sport.

The new update will also allow for more control with settings that can toggle waking on touch, the Goodnight mode and the frequency of Daily Briefings.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE