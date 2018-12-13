Samsung Electronics Co.Photo: Choi Bu-Seok/Reuters.

CAPE TOWN – Samsung just revealed an updated version of the Notebook 9 Pen laptop which will be available in a new, 15-inch size. The updated Notebook 9 Pen is an improved S Pen. The new S Pen for the Notebook 9 Pen now offers improved latency as the company states that it will be up to two times faster.

Samsung also now offers multiple user replaceable tips for the S Pen, allowing you to customize different drawing styles.

According to multiple reports, Samsung added that it would include the latest 8th Gen Intel processors, gigabit Wi-Fi, and the port selection has been overhauled to offer two Thunderbolt 3 ports for the new Notebook.

They will also add a single regular USB-C plug and a headphone/mic jack with a microSD slot.

Exact pricing isn't available yet but it will come in 13.3- and 15-inch versions when it arrives next year.

