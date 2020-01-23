Samsung. (File Photo: IANS)

DURBAN - Samsung South Africa has unveiled the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, the latest additions to the popular Galaxy A Series, as well as the Galaxy Note10 Lite. This launch of the devices highlighted the company’s continued efforts to bring pioneering technology to all South Africans.

The A Series launch event was a showcase of a brand with a purpose. Present at the event were members of the Samsung team including, Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility, Cambridge Mokanyane, Chief Marketing Officer and Kagiso Khaole, Samsung’s Head of Content and Services.

Justin Hume reiterated Samsung’s focus on innovation for all. "We are committed to bridging the gap between flagship features and affordability. I believe the Galaxy A Series offers the best value in its segment. Additionally, the power of the Note10 Lite and its famous S Pen is now accessible to more people in South Africa," said Hume.

Samsung South Africa has unveiled the Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, the latest additions to the popular Galaxy A Series, as well as the Galaxy Note10 Lite. Photo: Supplied

The Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51, the latest addition to the highly successful Galaxy A Series will be released in the country in February. The Galaxy Note10 Lite will also be released in a few weeks’ time. Both devices include flagship features at an affordable price.