INTERNATIONAL - Samsung Electronics unveiled its first set of components for autonomous driving and infotainment solutions developed with Harman International, which it bought about a year ago in a major push into the car electronics market.

The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, with carmakers looking to add more autonomous features as the race to put driverless cars on the road heats up.

At an annual trade show in Las Vegas this week, Samsung Electronics unveiled an automotive camera system featuring collision warning, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control, developed in collaboration with Harman. Samsung bought Harman in an $8billion (R98.96bn) deal that closed in March 2017, the biggest overseas acquisition ever by a South Korean company.

- REUTERS