CAPE TOWN – Global technology company Siemens on Thursday said it has extended its Eskom Expo partnership to schools in five African countries, refurbishing and restocking Sekondi College computer lab in Ghana as part of its localization programme.
Other countries who are set to benefit are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.
Hundreds of young scientists and innovators from across Africa gathered at Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg to showcase their inventive science projects at the Eskom Expo for young scientists taking place this week.
Siemens is a major sponsor at this event and will be giving one student a life changing opportunity, to join other former expo winners at the Siemens Technical Academy in Berlin for a three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship programme, then a guaranteed job at Siemens after completion.
The company said it has also committed to supporting the development of young African innovators through its partnership with various schools in different countries on the continent.