Smaller faster and simpler Facebook messenger launched

DURBAN - Facebook is now rolling out a faster, smaller and simpler Messenger on iOS over the next few weeks.

Now the new Messenger app will load twice as fast and will be one-fourth its original size.

Faster: A faster start time may not matter as much if it is only opened once or twice a day to play a game or watch a movie, but it makes a huge difference when its opened many times a day to respond to messages from the people who matter most.

Smaller: A smaller app means Messenger starts, downloads and updates faster for everyone, including people who use the app on older devices or in areas with lower connectivity where every kilobyte counts.

Simpler: Facebook has streamlined the app while keeping it rich with features and making it easier for our engineers to build better experiences.