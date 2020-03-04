Smaller faster and simpler Facebook messenger launched
DURBAN - Facebook is now rolling out a faster, smaller and simpler Messenger on iOS over the next few weeks.
Now the new Messenger app will load twice as fast and will be one-fourth its original size.
Faster: A faster start time may not matter as much if it is only opened once or twice a day to play a game or watch a movie, but it makes a huge difference when its opened many times a day to respond to messages from the people who matter most.
Smaller: A smaller app means Messenger starts, downloads and updates faster for everyone, including people who use the app on older devices or in areas with lower connectivity where every kilobyte counts.
Simpler: Facebook has streamlined the app while keeping it rich with features and making it easier for our engineers to build better experiences.
Simplifying the iOS app to make it faster and smaller was no easy feat when more than 1 billion people rely on Messenger. Facebook reduced Messenger’s core code by 84 percent — going from more than 1.7 million lines of code to 360000. Facebook has rebuilt the features of Messenger to fit a new, simplified infrastructure.
Fewer lines of code makes the app lighter and more responsive, and a streamlined code base means engineers can innovate more quickly. As part of the rebuild, a few features will be temporarily unavailable, but Facebook is working to bring them back soon.
LightSpeed makes the app faster, smaller and simpler for users but it also lays the foundation to fulfill the vision of Facebook for private messaging and interoperability across apps, allowing the social network to scale their messaging experience in the future.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE