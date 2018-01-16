File Image: Netflix is one of many online streaming services available. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CAPE TOWN - A new email scam is targeting thousands of Netflix customers and attempting to get users credit card details, cybersecurity experts say.

This is known as a phishing scam.

The phishing email which is the scam uses Netflix’s branding to lure users.

Attackers change characters in the branding and URL, in this case writing “Netflix” with the Greek letter chi.

“We attempted to authorise the Amex card you have on file but were unable to do so,” the message reads.

“We will automatically attempt to charge your card again within 24-48 hours. Update the expiry date and CVV (card verification value) for your Amex card as soon as possible so you can continue using it with your account.”

The email then contains an “Update Payment” button, which users should not click as this will take you to a hacker website.

The phishers also hacked a website with a valid SSL certificate and hosted their attack site there.

