DURBAN - Spotify has updated their Spotify Premium Family plan which will give users access to 450000 podcasts titles and 50 million tracks ad-free music according to Spotify. With the updated plan parents will now be able to Explicit Content Filter setting of all other accounts on their plan which has been a long requested feature.

Here are some of the things that users can expect from the Spotify Premium Family plan:

1. Family Fix: Families will get exclusive access to a personalised playlist packed with songs the whole family can enjoy. Family Fix is updated regularly and you can control who is each session to optimise a family's favourite shared listening moments.

2. Family Hub: Billing users can now manage their family's settings in one place including adding or removing family members, keeping your home address up to date and adjusting their parental controls.

3. Six accounts: Spotify Premium Family still provides six individual Spotify Premium accounts for family members living under one roof, which means that users keep their own saved music and playlists.

The update Spotify Premium Family is currently available in Ireland and will later rollout in all markets.

