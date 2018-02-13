CAPE TOWN - Local airline company FlySafair will now offer card payments for refreshments on all of its flights.

The airline has officially launched AviaPay, a new mobile point of sale system which enables passengers to use their credit and debit cards to purchase refreshments inflight.

Additionally, the system will also provide travelers with receipts, regardless of the payment method used. According to reports, the new mobile point of sale system called AviaPay, was launched by FlySafair to enable passengers to use their credit and debit cards for purchases.

Partnerships between BlueMarket Retail Solutions, and payment service providers, PayGate and PosMarket, made the solution available to address the needs of the aviation industry.

"Not only will this make transacting easier, but it also means passengers won’t have to risk carrying cash on them,” Kirby Gordon, head of sales and distribution at FlySafair told multiple media outlets.

“There are already discussions around added functionality, and we look forward to building on a relationship that has had a fantastic start. Look out for new innovations to be launched in the near future with FlySafair,” Theron Uys, business development director at BlueMarket further said.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE