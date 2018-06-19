The WaterFront in Cape Town today played host to the MEST Africa Summit on tech entrepreneurship.

CAPE TOWN - The WaterFront in Cape Town today played host to the MEST Africa Summit on tech entrepreneurship.





The event brings together investors, entrepreneurs and executives in African tech from across the continent, Silicon Valley, Europe and Asia. The aim is discuss the trends impacting the continent and how investors and business can integrate and develop.





THE UN-TECH DEBATE





During the first debate this morning Jason Njoku, the co-founder and CEO of iROKO, advocated for businesses to think Africa. He argued that people need to look at the African market and not just South Africa. He was passionate about the Nigerian Market, an avenue that is progressive and where the hustle is real.





“Nigerians know how to hustle, they are driven and focused to making money, I have never seen a country and people so focused on chasing the money”.





“Necessity drives opportunity,” continues Njoku. He furthered the idea of Nigeria as the center of focused entrepreneurship by underlining the fact that tech is enabling people to develop in the business space even though they don’t have the educational background, especially in Lagos.





Lungisa Matshoba, the director of Tech and product at Yoko, was equally focused on pushing the South African market to tech entrepreneurs at the event. He came to Cape Town not because it was the best market but because “Cape Town had the right ingredients to foster and develop my business”.





FEMALE FOUNDERS PANEL





Kicking off the female founders panel, Baratang Miya said: Ïnnovation by women is starting to be taken seriously, the tech space is starting to accept us.”





Miya is the founder and CEO of WomenInTech Academy and passionate about pushing your passion to make a success. One of the key take-aways from the female founders panel was that women as a collective need to start believing in the fact that the future in tech is female.





“We need to step away from the segregation between women and men,” comments Ellen Fischat, co-founder and CEO of InnoCircle, “Women need to start investing in women, the misconception is that you need to be big to invest. Females need to empower other females, and men will follow.”





“Nigeria has the highest rate of female entrepreneurs,” adds Lexi Novitske, Principal Investment Officer of Singularity Investments, “42%, but only 2% of those having received financial backing from banks, investors and other institutions.





“The best project managers are female because they understand how to multitask from raising kids, to taking care of husbands, to building businesses,” concludes Novitske.





The advantages of hiring females is that they are aware of their skills and the strong female leaders on the panel advocated the Find Your Tribe idea - women empowering and investing in women.





