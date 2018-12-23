File Image: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Looking for a great present for a lucky lady? Do you want to spoil her? Whether you're in need of a gift for your mum, mother-in-law, wife, girlfriend we got you covered. Here is a list of great tech gifts you can surprise her with over this holiday period:

1. Kindle E-Reader WiFi with Touchscreen

The All-New Kindle is 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the previous generation Kindle, making it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand.

The device features a 6" 167ppi touchscreen display with E-Ink Pearl technology, reads like a book and goes beyond a book.

Price: R1,799

2. Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

Monitors heart rate1 at the wrist, all day and night, using Garmin Elevate™ wrist heart rate technology with a built-in GPS that tracks how far, how fast and where you run.

Price: R2,799

3. JBL Active Noise Cancelling Wireless On-Ear Headphones

This wireless headphones are flat-folding lightweight and compact solution for everyday use. It features a 32mm JBL drivers that help deliver JBL Pure Bass sound.

Sound that can be enjoyed without unnecessary noise for more than 12 hours wirelessly and can be fully recharged in only 2 hours.

Price: R1,199

4. Mellerware Modena 3-in-1 Coffee Maker

This multifunctional trendy 3-in-1 Modena Coffee Maker from Mellerware can create Cappuccino, espresso or filter coffee.

Features:

Separate filter coffee and espresso sections

Removable permanent filter

12 cup filter coffee and 4 cup espresso

Cappuccino steam nozzle

3-in-1 Espresso, Cappuccino and Filter Coffee

Keep warm function

Water level indicator

Anti-drip valve

Overheat protection



Price: R1,164

5. Fotomate FM425M 13" Hi-Res Digital Photo Frame

Fotomate digital photo frames will not only let you relive your Kodak moments, but they also play supported audio and video files.

Features:

Bright 13"high-resolution colour HD LED Screen

Media Supported JPEG, BMP, MPEG-1

Built-in stereo speakers, AV output, USB Host and OTG for USB or MP3 player

Easy startup menu, auto power off and on switch

Lightweight with easy mounting stand. Remote controlled

Price: R1,289

All these products are available on loot.co.za.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE