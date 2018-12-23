CAPE TOWN – Looking for a great present for a lucky lady? Do you want to spoil her? Whether you're in need of a gift for your mum, mother-in-law, wife, girlfriend we got you covered.
Here is a list of great tech gifts you can surprise her with over this holiday period:
1. Kindle E-Reader WiFi with Touchscreen
The All-New Kindle is 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the previous generation Kindle, making it easy and comfortable to hold in one hand.
The device features a 6" 167ppi touchscreen display with E-Ink Pearl technology, reads like a book and goes beyond a book.
Price: R1,799
2. Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch
Monitors heart rate1 at the wrist, all day and night, using Garmin Elevate™ wrist heart rate technology with a built-in GPS that tracks how far, how fast and where you run.
Price: R2,799
3. JBL Active Noise Cancelling Wireless On-Ear Headphones
This wireless headphones are flat-folding lightweight and compact solution for everyday use. It features a 32mm JBL drivers that help deliver JBL Pure Bass sound.
Sound that can be enjoyed without unnecessary noise for more than 12 hours wirelessly and can be fully recharged in only 2 hours.
Price: R1,199
4. Mellerware Modena 3-in-1 Coffee Maker
This multifunctional trendy 3-in-1 Modena Coffee Maker from Mellerware can create Cappuccino, espresso or filter coffee.
Features:
- Separate filter coffee and espresso sections
- Removable permanent filter
- 12 cup filter coffee and 4 cup espresso
- Cappuccino steam nozzle
- 3-in-1 Espresso, Cappuccino and Filter Coffee
- Keep warm function
- Water level indicator
- Anti-drip valve
- Overheat protection
Price: R1,164
5. Fotomate FM425M 13" Hi-Res Digital Photo Frame
Fotomate digital photo frames will not only let you relive your Kodak moments, but they also play supported audio and video files.
Features:
- Bright 13"high-resolution colour HD LED Screen
- Media Supported JPEG, BMP, MPEG-1
- Built-in stereo speakers, AV output, USB Host and OTG for USB or MP3 player
- Easy startup menu, auto power off and on switch
- Lightweight with easy mounting stand. Remote controlled
Price: R1,289
All these products are available on loot.co.za.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE