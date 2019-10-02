The semi-privatised state-owned entity said the new data products were expected to appeal to customers that were on the go. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Telecommunications provider Telkom announced on Wednesday that it had launched new mobile data plans that will provide customers with data connectivity for internet access to emails, social media applications, streaming and internet browsing while they are on the move. The semi-privatised state-owned entity said the new data products were expected to appeal to customers that were on the go and not necessarily within a Telkom coverage footprint, ensuring they remained connected as they moved between Telkom and non-Telkom coverage areas.

“The main difference between the new Mobile Data plans and the existing SmartBroadband Wireless plans is that the Mobile Data plans allow for data usage on both the Telkom and Roaming partner network, whereas the SmartBroadband Wireless (LTE) plans only allow for data usage on the Telkom mobile network.

“The target market for the new Mobile Data plans is the mobile individual, students and people whom require a secondary data connection while they are away from the office, home or not always within a Telkom mobile coverage area,” said Telkom in a statement.

The wireline and wireless telecommunications provider, which operates in more than 38 countries across Africa, was recently dragged on Twitter as users expressed their dissatisfaction with the network after they announced changes to their Mo’nice data deals.