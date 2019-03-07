The Fitbit app will soon receive a major redesign, giving users more ways to personalise their health journey on Fitbit. Photo: File

DURBAN – The Fitbit app will soon receive a major redesign, giving users more ways to personalise their health journey on Fitbit. The new design will make it easier to view and understand their health and fitness stats, log data, discover new content, see their progress in Challenges, and better connect with Fitbit’s large global health and fitness social community.

The update also adds Fitbit Focus, a new section found at the top of the dashboard that delivers relevant insights, messages and tips to keep users engaged, informed and motivated.

"Being ‘on Fitbit’ is about more than just wearing a device. The power is in the platform we’ve built that connects our devices, software, services and engaged community to support people at every step of their journey and help drive positive behaviour change," said Jonah Becker, VP of design at Fitbit.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance that experience, so we redesigned the Fitbit app to give people more ways to tailor it, with easier access to tools and a global community that can help motivate them to reach their goals. This flexible mobile platform will allow us to offer more personalised services in the future, including coaching, guidance and insights based on personal data, making our app more valuable to consumers," said Becker.

Additionally, the Fitbit Community Feed is expanding this month to more than 80 new markets in nine languages to users across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

A friendly and welcoming social network that provides support, accountability and motivation from friends and other like-minded individuals, this global expansion of the Fitbit Community will enable more users to fully unlock the value of the Fitbit platform.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE