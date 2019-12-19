The top 10 brands that make people happier on Twitter in 2019









Sprinklr has analysed the brands who received a significant amount of buzz for their marketing to find the top 10 campaigns with the happiest reactions on Twitter. File picture: Kacper Pempel/Reuters DURBAN - Sprinklr has analysed the brands who received a significant amount of buzz for their marketing this year to find the top 10 campaigns with the happiest reactions on Twitter. Research shows that positive emotions toward a brand have a far greater influence on consumer loyalty than trust and other judgments, which are based on a brand’s attributes. The most successful brands listen to their customers on Twitter, learn from them and take these insights to create successful marketing campaigns that elicit a positive emotional response. Sprinklr’s Twitter insights from the top 10 brands that make people happier: 1. Disney - #GalaxysEdge The massive anticipation for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Disneyland Park and Disney World created positive online buzz with Star Wars fans discussing what to expect when exploring the new galaxy far, far away. So far, mentions of #GalaxysEdge on Twitter are eighty-eight percent positive.

The biggest spike in conversation on Twitter happened on May 31st, 2019 with more than 60 thousand people discussing opening day of the Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim.

2. NASA 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing

NASA celebrated the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon mission in July with a live television and Twitter broadcast, events and a major digital campaign.

They also launched 3 crew members to the International Space Station on the same day as the anniversary. On Twitter, more than 123000 people have mentioned #Apollo50th and NASA 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11, and 93 percent of these mentions are positive.

3. Microsoft - We All Win

Microsoft highlighted its commitment to accessible technology that levels the playing field during the Super Bowl with its commercial, “We All Win.” The commercial showed young gamers using the Xbox Adaptive Controller. It was a huge hit on Twitter, receiving a 95 percent positive sentiment, was one of the top 5 most talked about purpose-driven superbowl ads, and was a winner of the #BrandBowl53 for tech.

4. Nike - Dream Crazier

In February, Nike launched a hugely popular commercial called, “Dream Crazier.” According to Nike, the video “shines a spotlight on female athletes who have broken barriers, brought people together through their performance and inspired generations of athletes to chase after their dreams.”

Tennis star Serena Williams narrates the ad. Her words generated a powerful reaction – over 85 percent of mentions of “Dream Crazier” on Twitter are positive.

Nike's "Dream Crazier" ad celebrates female athletes like tennis star Serena Williams, gymnast Simone Biles and others who have challenged the norm: https://t.co/2QQ5YlAeI3 pic.twitter.com/N32JGP9mFg — CNN International (@cnni) February 25, 2019

5. McDonald’s - #BeaBrewGooder Sweepstakes

This August, McDonald’s launched McCafé It Forward, a three-day, pay-it-forward program designed to spread goodness across the US one cup of coffee at a time. They also announced the McCafé Be A Brew-Gooder Sweepstakes encouraging coffee lovers to recognize those who they think have done good in their world.

The campaign has received a 99 percent positive reaction on Twitter so far.

6. adidas - #SheBreaksBarriers

In honor of International Women’s Day, adidas launched the “She Breaks Barriers” campaign to push for women’s equality and visibility in sports beyond one day. As part of this campaign, adidas announced its partnership with Twitter on March 7th, 2019 to livestream female high school sports, saying, “because when she is seen, she breaks barriers.”

The campaign has received a 94 percent positive reaction. Out of the mentions with an identifiable gender, 47 percent are male. Of course, the biggest burst of mentions was on International Women’s Day on March 8th, 2019.

7. Bosch - #LikeABosch

In January at the tech event CES, Bosch launched their #LikeABosch video , a parody of "Like a Boss" by the comedy group The Lonely Island. The video highlights a savvy Internet of Things (IoT) user and is meant to highlight Bosch’s connected products.

The campaign has thousands of mentions and 96 percent of them are positive.

8. Dove - #ShowUs

Dove partnered with Girlgaze and Getty Images for Project #ShowUs, building the world’s largest stock photo library created by women and non-binary individuals to shatter beauty stereotypes. With these images, Dove hopes to create an inclusive vision of beauty in media and advertising.

The campaign has 3756 Twitter mentions with a more than 90 percent positive reaction.

9. Gillette - #TheBestMenCanBe

In January, Gillette launched "The Best Men Can Be,” a social responsibility advertising campaign to address toxic masculinity and promote organisations that help men achieve their personal best. This was a divisive campaign, yet the majority of mentions were fiercely positive.

Top themes and phrases of discussion associated with the campaign included “well done Gillette” and “toxic masculinity.” Gillette’s Tweet from January 14th is one of the most popular Tweets in this campaign.

10. Coca-Cola - #OrangeVanilla

In February, Coca-Cola unveiled its first new flavor of Coke in over a decade: Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla. The summer-themed flavour contributed to over a billion reactions on social media and stronger than expected sales.

More than 21000 people on Twitter mentioned #OrangeVanilla.

Sprinklr’s analysis of brand campaigns includes Tweets from January 1st 2019 to September 1st, 2019 in 93 languages.

