



The new tech hubs take their number of labs in their network to 100. These tech hubs can be found in countries like Algeria, Cote D'Ivoire, Mali, Morocco and Angola.





The tech hubs are located across the five regions including Central Africa, West Africa, East Africa, North Africa and Southern Africa.





West Africa is home to the most amount of tech hubs in comparison to other regions while North Africa has the at least with just 3 tech hubs.





The Executive Director of AfriLabs, Anna Ekeledo, said that they are pleased to report AfriLabs continued success in expanding their network.





AfriLabs started with 5 tech hubs and their growth to 100 tech hubs shows their commitment in helping grow the tech industry on the African continent.





Ekeledo added that they were thrilled with the overwhelming response from their network as well as the tech and entrepreneurial community.





Google in Ghana





Google has announced that their new AI centre will be based in Accra, Ghana. The centre which will open later this year will have employees working with local universities, research centres and policymakers on the potential of AI in Ghana.





The centre will be the first centre from Google that will be completely devoted to AI research in Africa.





Senior Google AI fellow Jeff Dean and staff research scientist Moustapha Cisse wrote in a blog post that events like Data Science Africa and the 2017 Deep Learning Indaba have shown an exciting and continuing growth of the computer science community in Africa.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

