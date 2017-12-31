CAPE TOWN - Most people distribute addresses into many wallets to confuse total holdings, says Nolan Baurlean, an analyst at Bitcoin news and research group CoinDesk.

Bitcoin’s current overall market capitalisation and that most people hold Bitcoin at multiple addresses, there may actually be as many as 200 Bitcoin billionaires, and possibly no fewer than 35, a representative from BitInfoCharts told msn money.

The representative who preferred to remain anonymous noted that it’s likely most of these addresses are owned by exchanges or hedge funds.

BitInfoCharts.com can track information like how much individual addresses hold. BitInfoCharts’ data shows that more than 100 addresses with at least $100,000,000 in Bitcoin - meaning the number of Bitcoin billionaires could increase even further so long as the price continues to rise.

The site shows there are three Bitcoin addresses holding more than 98,000 Bitcoin, meaning their net Bitcoin worth is over 10 figures. In the past three months alone, Bitcoin has been rapidly rising up 150%. The twins, Cameron And Tyler Winklevoss - became the world's first confirmed Bitcoin billionaires.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE