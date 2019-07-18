File Photo: IOL.

CAPE TOWN – WhatsApp has become many people's main source of communication and is more popular than sending an SMS or actually making a phone call. However, not many people realise that the service also has strict terms and conditions, that if disobeyed can get users banned temporarily or permanently from using the service.

When you get banned, WhatsApp will notify you with a message stating that “you’re temporarily banned from WhatsApp."

The company outlines multiple reasons as to how one can get banned in its FAQ and Terms of Service.

Here is a list of few things that could get your account banned:

1. Sending too many messages to users who do not have your number saved in their address books,

2. If users are blocked by too many people in a short period of time,

3. If users are creating multiple groups that contain users who do not list you in their address books,

4. Violating the Terms of Service,

5. If the app you are using is not the official WhatsApp

WhatsApp said in a blog post: "If you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned” this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If you don't switch to the official app after being temporarily banned, your account might be permanently banned from using WhatsApp."

"Please review the acceptable use of our services” section of our Terms of Service carefully to learn more about the appropriate uses of WhatsApp and the activities that violate our Terms of Service."

According to the social platform, if users think that their account was banned by mistake, they can email them to investigate and rectify the situation.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE