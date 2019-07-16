



The three South African startups chosen for the SBC AfriTech 2019 cohort are:





1. Databotics incorporates Robotics Process Automation, giving customers a streamlined solution geared towards generating value for their client base with the least amount of operational effort. The company was launched in 2019. Paulo Scholle is the Director of Databotics while Tommie Sephton is the Strategic Lead





2. Rentoza which was launched in 2018 leverages the sharing economy to enable businesses and individuals to list their lazy assets whilst giving customers access to these via a low-cost rental model backed by insurance underwritten by Old Mutual Insure. Aviraag Ramdhani, is the Chief Financial Officer while Avinesh Reddy is the Chief Technology Officer.





3. Snapslip Holdings (South Africa) is a digital receipting and analytics application that takes data from each receipt and produces spend, trend and predictive analytics for retailers, banks insurance companies and manufacturers to increase their revenue streams. Snapslip's founder is Lynton Naicker and was founded in 2018.

At the accelerator programme startups will attend masterclasses, collaborate with corporate partners, and run pilots and proof-of-concepts in order to scale their companies.





The programme will culminate in a Demo Day on Thursday, 7 November when they will showcase their refined products to a network of investors, corporate partners and industry leaders.





In 2018, 1,004 applications from 73 countries were received while there was an 80 percent increase in applications from across the globe in 2019.





From the thousands of applicants, the eleven elite teams were chosen. These teams have shown significantly more traction in the market than those in previous years and include mostly later-stage companies.





SBC AfriTech Programme Director, Nsovo Nkatingi, said, "This is the most diverse representation we have ever had with teams from seven different countries across the continent. Our corporate partners are becoming more sophisticated in their selection process and we are very excited about the potential for commercial agreements with these startups".





Zachariah George, SBC AfriTech Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder adds: “Every entrepreneur who told their story at the pitching sessions is trying to build a legacy that he or she might not even live to see. It is our responsibility as mentors to help empower them to live that vision. We urge founders of disruptive startups all across the world to apply for opportunities like this to build a bigger, better and bolder future for the African continent.”





The accelerator is backed by multiple corporate companies and it will run over a three month period. SBC AfriTech is the African leg of a global family of industry-focused accelerators and this is the third year that it will be held on the continent.