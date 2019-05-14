FILE PHOTO: Photo illustration of dating app Tinder shown on an Apple iPhone

DURBAN - Tinder is working on launching a version of their popular dating app that will be aimed at emerging markets called Tinder Lite according to TechCrunch. Tinder Lite will be a smaller, more lightweight version of the current original app. Lite apps focus on the need of users where data usage, bandwidth and storage space is a problem.

The dating app believes that they too have reached the point of needing a Lite version given their traction and growth.

According to Match Group Chief Executive Mandy Ginsberg they is coming although an exact launch date for the app hasn't been announced. Match has not announced what features will be included in the lighter version of Tinder.

Ginsberg mentioned the promise of the Southeast Asia market when talking about the new Tinder Lite. Ginsberg said that the area has more than a dozen high-density cities with over a million people and more young people are moving into the cities which are important factors that make the need the Tinder Lite app high.

Uber Lite

Earlier this year, Uber also released their own smaller app called Uber Lite. Like Tinder Lite, Uber Lite is small app that is only 5MB in size. Other features of Uber Lite include Guided Pickups where the app guides users through the request experience by detecting their current location and ap Over Type where the user can choose a nearby point of interest instead of typing in her location.

