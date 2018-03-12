CAPE TOWN - The smartphone is one of the greatest inventions of our time. As the devices evolve to suit our daily needs we have become more dependant on it.

Here are a few tips to consider when purchasing your next smartphone:

1. The different operating systems

If you're torn between iOS and Android, opt for an iPhone if you want something that's easy to use and gets both the hottest apps first and the timeliest software updates.

Android is better if you want more hardware choices and more affordable options.

2. Don't pay more than you need to pay

While the iPhone 8, Galaxy S8 and premium Android phones start at around R15 000 to R18 000 in cash price, there are cheaper phone models available with good features.

Additionally, you could apply for a contract payment at your nearest Mobile Network.

3. Get the right size screen

Buy a phone with a screen smaller than 5.5 inches if one-hand use is important to you, or if you have smaller hands.

Get a bigger-screen phone if you like to watch a lot of videos, play games or want to take advantage of the multi window mode in Android.

Phone-makers are now making big-screen phones, such as the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8, that fit comfortably in one hand thanks to larger 18:9 aspect ratios.

4. Ignore camera megapixels

In newly released devices, the camera has become the most important smartphone feature.

Pay attention to specs such as aperture (lower numbers are better) and special features such as dual lenses and optical image stabilization. Ignore the megapixels.

5. Battery Life

Don't settle for a smartphone that lasts less than 10 hours on a charge.

6.Storage

Get at least 32GB of storage, so that you can store more games, photos and video.

Lately, 64GB is the new standard for flagship phones.

To expand your storage, A microSD card slot is great but they are not always available on certain Android phones.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE