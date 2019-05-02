DURBAN - Torga Optical has announced that after extensive development, Torga Optical is launching its Virtual Try on App. The Torga iStylist App is available for download now and it empowers consumers to find a new pair of great glasses or sunglasses with confidence from Torga Optical’s extensive range of latest styled and affordably priced eyewear, all from the comfort of their home or desk.

Torga Optical is one of Southern Africa’s leading eyecare chains, founded in 1984 and with over 120 stores in South Africa, Namibia and beyond, an eCommerce website.

As the only chain with its own exclusive Frame range and state of the art Lens Laboratory, Torga Optical’s mission is to bring South Africans the Fashion and Technology they need for their Visual Day, all at affordable "no-middleman" prices.

"Torga Optical has always stood for making our customers look great in glasses, and the iStylist App makes it easy for clients to find their look and to understand how affordable it can be to get the latest or classic eyewear styles at Torga Optical," said David Buchanan, COO.

He added, "Our customers are already familiar with using their smartphones to engage with companies and research products on their smartphones before they buy, so launching an App was a natural choice.

The Torga Optical iStylist App is FREE and available for download now for Apple iOS and Android smartphones on the Apple App store and the Google Play Store. The app is compatible with most smartphones on the market and doesn’t require an expensive device.

The COO said, "One of the most innovative features of the iStylist App is the True Fit Augmented Reality technology, which is able to accurately measure the user’s face and hence project the user’s choice of glasses accurately onto their face.“The user is also able to view their choice of glasses in 360 degrees – up, down, left and right, to see what their choice of glasses look from every direction".

Once they’ve found their favourite Torga frame in the App, iStylist users can easily purchase online or find the nearest Torga Optical eyecare location with stock available.

"We’re excited to see how our existing and new clients interact with the iStylist App” concluded David. Torga Optical has always tried to make eyewear and eyecare more accessible, fun and affordable and the iStylist is a natural next step. It really takes all of the guesswork out of browsing or shopping for your next set of glasses online," concluded Buchanan

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE