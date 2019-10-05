Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is coming to South Africa, followers share interesting tweets









Twitter's Jack Dorsey announced his visit via where he said that he would be visiting various countries that include South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia and Nigeria. File Photo: IOL CAPE TOWN – Jack Dorsey, co-founder and chief executive of social media platform boss Twitter, is coming to Africa. Dorsey announced his visit via where he said that he would be visiting various countries that include South Africa, Ghana, Ethiopia and Nigeria. According to the tweet his visit is scheduled for November 2019. The globe-trotting billionaire co-founder of one of the most powerful social media platform has been touring the world visiting various offices of the Twitter corporation. He recently visited Australia, New Zealand and Canada. In his tweet, he also mentioned that during his visit he would be meeting with local entrepreneurs. Dorsey is also a co-founder and CEO of a financial technology startup, Square. The fintech company provides payments hardware and software to small businesses. Currently, Square does not operate in Africa. His visit to the continent could be related to introducing Square to local entrepreneurs.





Headed to Africa for all of November! Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Going to spend a lot of time with entrepreneurs, including @betelhem_dessie @noelkudu @GETNETASEFFA! pic.twitter.com/PcLCw8LZwr — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 4, 2019





Dorsey was born in St Louis, Missouri, on November 19, 1976. He became involved in web development as a college student, founding the Twitter social networking site in 2006. Growing up in St Louis, Dorsey became interested in computers and communications at an early age and began programming while still a student at Bishop DuBourg High School.

He was fascinated by the technological challenge of coordinating taxi drivers, delivery vans and other fleets of vehicles that needed to remain in constant, real-time communication with one another. When he was 15, Dorsey wrote dispatch software that is still used by some taxicab companies today.

After a brief period at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, Dorsey transferred to New York University. He, however, dropped out of college before receiving his degree. He thereafter moved to Oakland, California, and in 2000 started a company offering his dispatch software through the Web.

Shortly after starting his company, Dorsey came up with the idea for a site that would combine the broad reach of dispatch software with the ease of instant messaging. Dorsey approached a now-defunct Silicon Valley company called Odeo to pitch the concept.

Dorsey, Biz Stone and Odeo co-founder Evan Williams started a new company, called Obvious, which later evolved into Twitter. Within two weeks, Dorsey had built a simple site where users could instantly post short messages of 140 characters or less, known in Twitter parlance as "tweets."

On March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey posted the world's first tweet: "just setting up my twttr." Dorsey was named the company's chief executive officer.

Twitter was initially derided by some as a tool for the shallow and self-centred to broadcast the minutiae of their lives to the universe.

Twitter vaulted to international prominence after the June 2009 presidential elections in Iran, when thousands of opposition supporters took to the streets to protest the claimed victory of incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

In 2010, Twitter had more than 105 million users who together tweeted some 55 million times a day. Dorsey, however, had set his sights on other projects. He became an investor in the social networking company Foursquare and launched a new venture, Square, which allows people to receive credit card payments through a tiny device plugged into their mobile phone or computer.





Great stuff Jack. While you are in South Africa please look me up, l have a few concepts that may be of great interest. Looking forward to your visit, enjoy. — Bheki CEO 🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Bheki_CEO) October 4, 2019





If you like yourself, don't come to Nigeria with your beards looking that way, drop your smart electronics wherever you've been b4 your entry into Nigeria and hold small small change for the officers at the airport.

Otherwise, SARS will arrest you and we won't trend #FreeJackNow — Ms. Dami, SAN. (Affidavit) (@damilolaknox) October 5, 2019





Jack, I will also look at my schedule and see if I could spare few minutes for you. — Samuel Getachew (@GetachewSS) October 4, 2019





Pass by Kenya i give you 1000 reasons why you should not have the idea of an edit button and why you need to verify me @Twitter — Camshaft 6.3.07 (@whizaburia) October 4, 2019





If the Twitter reaction to the Africa visit announcement is anything to go by, the Twitter boss will be warmly welcomed in the African continent.

