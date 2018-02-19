CAPE TOWN - Twitter support has announced via a tweet that it will end support of its desktop Mac application.

Currently, the company has pulled the application from the web and from Apple’s App Store.

However, the company added that the support for Mac will end in 30 days for current users.

According to reports the company failed to keep its Mac app up to date with the service’s latest features which resulted in an average user rating on the App Store of 1.7 out of 5.

Twitter said the main reason for the shut down is that the company wants to use its resources to in creating a "Twitter experience that's consistent across platforms".

Here are what Mac users had to say:

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE