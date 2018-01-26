INTERNATIONAL - Twitter is working on a new tool that will make it easier for users to post videos on the platform, according to Bloomberg.

Currently, to upload videos with tweets or broadcast live from the app, users have to tap on the compose tweet icon then select the camera or live button. This can be seen as a process to some users and Bloomberg says the new camera product will address this by reducing the number of steps.

The feature is similar to competitors such as Snapchat, which opens right to the camera, and Instagram, which only requires one swipe or tap to open the camera in the app. It has been reported that Twitter has a demo of the camera-centered update, However, the design is not final and there’s no debut date set for the feature.

The main focus for Twitter's video strategy has been suggested to be around publishers. Over the past year, it formed partnerships with publishers to broadcast live programming, recently adding view counts to embedded videos in tweets.

According to Bloomberg, The goal of the new feature is to attract more users to share video clips of what’s happening around them said the company.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE