DURBAN - A new option from Uber Eats will allow users in some cities to order food ahead of time then go to the restaurant sit down and eat reports TechCrunch. According to TechCrunch, they received the tip from a competing dine-in app called Allset. TechCrunch tested the feature and the Uber Eats Dine-In even waives the standard Uber delivery and service fees.

By adding the Uber Eats Dine-In option inserts itself into more food transactions, move in to restaurants that care about presentation but don't do delivery and avoid paying drivers while earning low-overhead revenue.

The new option from the food delivery app is currently available in American cities like Austin, Dallas Phoenix and San Diego.

Uber has confirmed that the Dine-In option exists saying that they are always thinking about new ways to enhance the Eats experience.

Uber also confirmed that there are no delivery of service fess and 100 percent of the tips left in-app by users goes to the restaurant.

The Dine-In option appears next to the Delivery and Pick-Up options on the app in select cities. The users would orde from the menu and then choose to eat ASAP or schedule when they want to arrive at the restaurant.

Thereafter the user will be shown the amount of time to prep the food, the distance to the restaurant, the price and the restaurant's rating.

When the user arrives at the restaurant they will be seated and then be served the food when it is ready. The tip can be done at the restaurant or in-app.

Vitality HealthyDining benefit offers members up to 25 percent cash back through Uber Eats

Discovery Vitality is launching HealthyDining – a brand-new Vitality benefit that offers members up to 25 percent cash back on healthier meal options when ordering takeaway food via the Uber Eats app.

With HealthyDining Discovery Vitality will also get 50 percent cash back on Vitality kids’ healthy meals.

The HealthyDining benefit integrates seamlessly with Uber Eats and boasts popular restaurant partners Col’Cacchio, Doppio Zero, Nando’s and Ocean Basket.

