Uber Eats to offer free delivery during lunchtime hours

DURBAN - Uber Eats is attempting to make meal delivery even more accessible through free delivery over lunchtime hours, from 11am to 2pm on weekdays. The food delivery service expects that meal delivery could also help support restaurants who may be seeing reduced sit down guests where social interactions and gatherings have been discouraged.g In order to receive your lunch time order with free delivery, look out for the daily in app billboard with the updated Promo Code. Apply the code in your “Promotions Tab” to enable free delivery on any order placed between 11am and 2pm, for that day. Uber Eats is also committed to supporting their community and helping to keep people safe. Contactless deliveries

To help users feel confident about safe delivery, they can leave a note to ask their courier to leave the food at their doorstep. Uber Eats is working to provide couriers with sanitisation materials. As always, the food items aren’t touched once they’ve been packed by the restaurant.

Helping affected couriers

Uber Eats will continue to support Uber couriers and drivers with financial assistance in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis or exposure, preventing them from working.

Finally, remember to tip the delivery person who is working hard to get the meals from the restaurant to the door.

The food delivery service said that they are committed to working with their restaurant partners, government agencies, first responders, and communities at large to keep people safe and fed, and will continue to iterate on their interventions to achieve this.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE