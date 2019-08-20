You aren't a certified foodie unless you have these apps on your phone. Picture supplied.

DURBAN – Food ordering and delivery service platform Uber Eats has launched its pick-up feature in South Africa. "We want to support the growth of the restaurant industry and make our local communities more economically vibrant places to do business. That’s why we’re launching a new service to help bricks and mortar restaurants grow their business while providing users with a quick and convenient way to access food on-the-go. Whether that’s grabbing a coffee on the way to work or skipping the queue during the lunchtime rush," said Ailyssa Pretorius, General Manager, Uber Eats South Africa.

Uber Eats has been piloting pick-up services with 1000 restaurants in the US cities of Austin, San Diego, Dallas and Phoenix since the beginning of the year.

The food delivery service platform also piloting the feature in two London and Paris with more than 1000 restaurants.

In the South Africa market, Uber Eats began piloting the service with users in Johannesburg who used the Uber Eats app to pick-up at just under 400 restaurants.

"Users in Johannesburg are loving having another quick and convenient way to access food on-the-go. Following the successful pilot in Johannesburg, we are now bringing the service to all the cities we operate in which includes Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Pietermaritzburg, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Soweto," said a spokesperson for Uber Eats.

Now Uber Eats users across South Africa will be able to use the Uber Eats app to pick-up feature at participating restaurants including KFC's, Chicken Licken, Krispy Kreme, Ocean Basket, Rocomamas, Steers and Col'Cacchios.

We believe Pick-Up could help create new incremental growth opportunities for bricks and mortar restaurants

We expect to learn a lot over the coming weeks and we’re looking forward to getting feedback from customers as we seek to optimise the service before further expansion.

