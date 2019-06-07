A DASHBOARD-mounted smartphone displays the Uber app on a ride in Frankfurt, Germany. Uber is starting to make a web view of Uber Eats accessible from the main app according to TechCrunch.

DURBAN - Uber is starting to make a web view of Uber Eats accessible from the main app according to TechCrunch. Uber hes been quietly rolling out a pilot of the merged app in late April. However, the Uber Eats will continue to be a stand alone app.

The move to have an Uber Eats option within the Uber app could give the company a customer acquisition and retention edge on single product competitors like Lyft or DoorDash as well as keep up with multi-product peers like Careem and Bolt.

Combining functionality means that ride hailing customers could see a promotion for Eats and instantly try Uber Eats without downloading a new app. It could also get Uber Eats users to try Uber for transportation.

According to an Uber spokesperson, Uber is rolling out a new way to order with Uber Eats in the Uber app on Android.

The spokesperson said that the cross promotion gives riders that are new to Uber Eats an easy way to order a meal through a webview instead of opening the app store to download Uber Eats.

Uber is starting to make a web view of Uber Eats accessible from the main app according to TechCrunch. Picture supplied

The merged app is currently available to iOS users in cities where Uber doesn't offer bikes and scooters.

Uber Eats turns 2

Uber Eats recently celebrated its second year of delivering food to South Africans in September 2018.



The app, which was first launched in Johannesburg in 2016, has now expanded to five more cities.



Uber Eats has brought orders within a thumb’s reach, whilst improving the speed and reliability of deliveries to Eaters, with 45 percent of trips in the last year being completed under 30 minutes.

According to App Annie, Uber has moved from serving 500 000 people to more than 1 million people.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE