Ola, an Indian ride-sharing service will be expanding to Australia. Photo: Facebook





The Indian company is planning on offering their services in Australia. Ola already rivals Uber and India and looks set to do the same in Australia.





The company, which is based in Bangalore was set up in 2011 and has grown immensely since more people have bought smartphones.





Ola claims to have about 125 million users in India with 1 million drivers across 110 cities.









The company which still requires regulatory approval to launch in Australia, said that they would offer a "high-quality and affordable travel experience".





Chief Executive of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal said: "We are very excited about launching Ola in Australia and see immense potential for the ride-sharing ecosystem which embraces new technology and innovation".





Uber and Ola have both gotten heavy investment from Japan's Softbank. A deal last week saw Softbank lead a consortium that bought a portion of the company.





Ola vs Uber in India





Ola has been in a battle with Uber ever since it started operating in India in 2013.





The two ride-sharing companies now share 920% of the marketplace but there are various opinions on which company is bigger.





A report from research firm KalaGato said that Uber's market share touched 50% in mid-2017, Ola had 44,2%.





However, Uber is just in 29 Indian cities compared to Ola which has a presence in over 100 cities.





ALSO READ: SA Reserve bank will not place Capitec under curatorship









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE













DURBAN - Indian ride-sharing service Ola will be expanding and will soon enter the Australian market