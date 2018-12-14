INTERNATIONAL - Purchasers of digital music files from services such as Apple Inc.’s iTunes cannot resell them through a virtual marketplace, an appeals court said in a ruling that recalls an era dominated by vinyl records and CDs before streaming services reshaped the music industry.

The decision, issued Wednesday, affirms a district court’s ruling that such sales infringe the exclusive rights of copyright holders. A virtual marketplace designed to resell digital music files as if they were secondhand albums runs afoul of copyright law, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in a victory for record labels.

ReDigi Inc., a closely held company that created a platform for the resale of legally purchased music files, had argued that its service facilitated the transfer of music from one recipient to another without duplicating the original file.

The appeals court said that the transfers created duplicate copies of the music files and so were not allowed under U.S. law. Any change to develop rules for secondhand sales of digital files would be up to Congress, the court ruled in the closely watched case.

Secondhand Competition





“The establishment of ReDigi’s resale marketplace would benefit some, especially purchasers of digital music, at the expense of others, especially rightsholders,” wrote Circuit Judge Pierre Leval for the three-judge panel. The music companies effectively would be in competition with secondhand merchandise that, “unlike secondhand books and records,” are “as good as new.”





It was a victory for Capitol Records LLC, which had won a $3.5 million judgment in federal court in New York City.





The extent to which the decision might affect consumers who want to resell legally purchased digital music files is unclear, according to Jonathan Band, a Washington-based lawyer who represented the American Library Association in its brief in support of ReDigi.





“On one level, it does seem to preclude a private sale,” said Band, who has helped clients draft legislation including the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Stop Online Piracy Act. “It could be, on the other level, because they didn’t address that specific issue, maybe it could be raised in the future.





“The door is not closed on the possibility of maybe an individual being able to sell being a fair use. I think there is this one argument out there that was not rejected.”





A spokeswoman for Universal Music Group, which owns Capitol and is a unit of Vivendi SA, said Wednesday night in a statement that it was “gratified that the Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court’s decision that ReDigi is nothing more than a garden variety copyright infringer.”





Officials at ReDigi didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.





Courts already had ruled that owners of digital music can’t distribute the works to friends through peer-to-peer networks. ReDigi sought to work around that prohibition by creating a marketplace where people who legally bought music could sell their files and the originals would be permanently eliminated.



