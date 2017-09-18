CAPE TOWN - Virtual reality could soon revolutionise the property, construction and design sector.

Virtual reality is a computer technology that utilises virtual reality headsets in combination with physical spaces to generate a realistic environment.

It is now considered a valuable tool for the property, construction and design sector.

Virtual reality offers unique ways to experience and explore designs of construction and spaces that are yet to be built.

It is able to communicate all elements of design such as lighting and space. This will enable potential buyers to experience the design and save money and time.

In addition to this, it provides a means of communicating an idea or design with reduced communication errors.

Notably, virtual reality walk through software, LUX Walker developed by Tenebris Lab, has been designed as a workflow tool.

LUX Walker allows you to communicate property development ideas from its initial design phase to development.

It enables multiple people from around the world to transverse the same space.

The excitement of this is believed to secure a buy-in before the property reaches its construction phase.

Further specifications and considerations will be explored at the Property Summit & Expo on September 28th-29th at Durban ICC, Durban, KZN, South Africa.

The Summit will feature Gerald Slee from Tenebris Lab as he will detail the scope of Virtual Reality.

In addition, the Summit will build connections between property professionals, investors and various private and government entities.

Industry bodies including EAAB, SAIBPP, IEASA, ARC, YIPA will also be present. .

