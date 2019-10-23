JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom has launched a 4G smart feature phone – the Vodacom Vibe 4G at R299.
This device is designed for customers who are looking at getting their hands on a smart, yet affordable device and help them connect to their loved ones via popular social media platforms.
Vodacom Vibe 4G smart feature phone follows the successful launch of SA’s first smart feature phone, the Vodacom Vibe 3G and includes a bumped up 2.8-inch display, an easy-to-navigate menu, long-battery life and a 2MP rear camera.