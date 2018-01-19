CAPE TOWN - Vodacom users were unable to make calls around 8:30 am on the 19 January 2018 due to the network experiencing technical issues in Gauteng.

Currently, Vodacom assured users that the issue has been resolved issues.

Vodacom spokesperson Byron Kennedy told media that the network had downtime for only an hour and that connectivity had since been restored.

According to customers, the mobile phone network was not working between about 08:30 and 09:30.

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns:

Am i the only one experiencing dropped calls this morning? @Vodacom what's happening? — Kabza (@kblkhunou) January 19, 2018

@Vodacom Can’t make calls in Lonehill area! Something wrong with the network? — Lucian (@lucianpetersen) January 19, 2018

I can't make phone calls 😩👺@Vodacom please fix your network — Rotondwa🤗 (@ANDY__619) January 19, 2018

Lol luckily I ported to MTN yesterday morning #Vodacom pic.twitter.com/xvxAMWSxFq — Zukiso Mkutshwa (@Mr_Z_nostalgia) January 19, 2018





“Customers' calls were affected in the region but internet connectivity was still active,” Kennedy said.

Vodacom apologised to users, tweeting: “We have resolved the issue where customers in Gauteng were unable to make calls earlier this morning. We apologise for the inconvenience this caused.

Vodacom is aware that certain customers in and around Gauteng are unable to make calls. Our technicians are attending to the issue as a matter of urgency to restore normal service as soon as possible. Internet connectivity is unaffected. We apologise for the inconvenience. — Vodacom (@Vodacom) January 19, 2018

We have resolved the issue where customers in Gauteng were unable to make calls earlier this morning. We apologise for the inconvenience this caused. — Vodacom (@Vodacom) January 19, 2018





