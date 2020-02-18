INTERNATIONAL – Vodacom Group sees its African financial-services business as a cornerstone of growth as the wireless carrier expands into products such as funeral insurance and loans of as little as $2.
The unit of the U.K.’s Vodafone Group Plc uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to customize its financial offering depending on the different needs of markets ranging from Democratic Republic of Congo to Mozambique, Vodacom Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub said in an interview. “Our expectations are that we can grow this business segment at those levels for the next few years,” he said at the company’s head office north of Johannesburg.
Nano-loans are growing in popularity, the CEO said, with Kenya a particularly big market. Meanwhile funeral cover is popular among South African cultures that traditionally spend relatively large sums on ceremonies, he added.