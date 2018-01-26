



Amazon Go is a grocery store by Amazon that does not have a paypoint, the American electronic commerce and cloud computing was founded by Jeff Bezos.





According to Amazon's website they have created the world's most advanced shopping technology so that people will not have to wait in line. Amazon opened their first Amazon Go store in Seattle, Washington.





With the Just Walk Out Shopping experience, users will use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products that you want and then go. The Just Walk Out Technology instantly detects when products are taken from the shelves and keeps track of the product in a virtual cart.









When a person is done with their shopping, they can just exit the store. Shortly after, Amazon will send you a receipt for the products that you have taken and charge your Amazon account.





At the Amazon Go store people can buy ready to eat breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snack options that are made by chefs and local kitchens and bakeries. They also have grocery necessities such as bread, milk, artisan cheeses and locally made chocolates. Chefs also design Amazon Meal Kits with all the ingredients needed to make a meal in 30 minutes for two people.





To shop at Amazon Go, people just need an Amazon account, the free Amazon Go app and a recent-generation Android phone or iPhone. The Amazon Go app is available on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon Appstore.





When you get to the store use the app to enter the store and the you can put your phone away. Then do your shopping as normal and then leave.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

The Amazon Go concept store officially opened its doors to the public, having ditched registers for smartphone apps and cameras.