



According to Apple, the iPhones in question 9 have logic boards that have a manufacturing defect. The devices that are affected by the manufacturing defect may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen or it won't switch on.





The iPhone maker said that a small percentage of the smartphones were affected and that iPhones that were made between September 2017 and March 2018 in China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and the US were impacted.





Apple has given their customers a way to check their iPhone's eligibility. People need to enter the serial number in its checker and Apple will fix the device free of charge. The service is only available to those that owners for three years after the first retail sale.





iPhone XS





The news of the manufacturing defect on the iPhone devices comes at a bad time since Apple is preparing to launch a new device called the iPhone XS. Apple has announced that the launch event will be on the 12 of September. Along with the launch of the iPhone XS, a revamped iPhone 8 is set to be launched too.





A video to introduce the iPhone XS was released recently giving people a sneak peek into what they can expect. Highlighted in the video is the new colour options as well as the two sizes, one handset approach.









