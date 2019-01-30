Photo: Pixabay.

CAPE TOWN – The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) announced on Tuesday that it has improved Bluetooth 5.1 location services by adding a direction-finding feature. According to the SIG, the new feature allows devices to track the direction of a Bluetooth signal, allowing for the development of proximity and positioning systems that are centimeter-level location accuracy.

Fabio Belloni, chief customer officer and co-founder of Quuppa said: "Bluetooth has emerged as the technology of choice for location services, allowing companies to build robust, reliable solutions for the wide variety of organizations that require an accurate location to power their businesses."

For example, an item finding solution could not only let a user know when a personal property tag is nearby, but also in what direction, greatly enhancing the user experience.

The Bluetooth 5.1 core specification is available to developers from today.

Mark Powell, Bluetooth SIG Executive Director said: “Location services is one of the fastest growing solution areas for Bluetooth technology, and is forecasted to reach over 400 million products per year by 2022”

“This is great traction and the Bluetooth community continues to seek ways to further grow this market with technology enhancements that better address market needs, demonstrating the community’s commitment to driving innovation and enriching the technology experience of users worldwide.”

