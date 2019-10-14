Pro running back Sony Michel gets in on the action at the Call of Duty: Mobile launch event on Tuesday, October 1 2019, in Boston. Photo: AP

INTERNATIONAL – The mobile version of videogame franchise “Call of Duty” racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” (PUBG). PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts’ “Apex Legends” scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release.

“This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that’s been built in the first week,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

“Call of Duty: Mobile” was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard on October 1 and Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the period since.

The smash hit is a “first-person-shooter game” that allows gamers to portray elite soldiers hunting down targets in different parts of the world.

The game’s console-based editions have enjoyed a loyal following but the meteoric rise of free-to-play online games have forced companies to adapt and develop their games for the smaller screen.