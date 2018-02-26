CAPE TOWN - Italian luxury brand, Dolce and Gabbana have used drones to model their fashion handbags down the runway instead of human models, reports The Verge.

For the brand's Fall Winter 2018/19 collection, they sent flying drones down the runway during their Sunday show in Milan, Italy.

Fashion news site, Fashionista reported that the audience had to turn off Wi-Fi on their phones in order to prepare for the technological hype that would follow. It is believed that the request also came in order for cellular networks not to interfere with operating the drones.

The drones each carried a leather and jewel-encrusted handbag from D&G’s latest collection.

Sorry but why is Dolce and Gabbana using drones to model handbags, last time I checked drones don’t need accessories — dana🌻 (@danaheardyou) February 26, 2018

kendall jenner is about to lose her job to the dolce and gabbana drones — steff (@crushpalace) February 26, 2018

Dolce and Gabbana used drones on the runway. I guess they told their models to uhm pack their bags. and leave. pic.twitter.com/hJpF1VswyP — Erik-Sjoerd Nauta (@eriksjoerdnauta) February 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Independent Media reported last month that the fashion brand has faced criticism by American model and wife of John Legend, Christine Diane Teigen who vowed not to wear the brand’s clothing.

This comes after D&G discussed their opposition to gay adoption and called children who were conceived via fertility treatment, "synthetic" in a 2015 interview.

Chrissy made the revelation while addressing the treatment of YouTube personality Logan Paul, who sparked a huge backlash when he posted a video depicting the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan in a clip he has now deleted and apologised for.

"An example I have is with a certain clothing company. Years ago the designers said things I personally found horrible about IVF children. I made the choice to simply...never wear or purchase again instead of trying to 'end them.' (sic)"

