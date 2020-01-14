INTERNATIONAL – Ericsson and Microsoft are bringing their connected vehicle expertise together. Ericsson is building its Connected Vehicle Cloud on top of the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform that is running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.
The integrated solution allows automakers to deploy and scale global vehicle services such as fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services much easier and faster while reducing costs. It provides flexibility through modular design and multiple deployment options.
Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud connects more than 4 million vehicles across 180 countries worldwide – approximately 10 percent of the connected vehicle market. The platform is tailored to fit vehicle manufacturers’ growing demand for scalability and flexibility with the capability of supporting any connected vehicle service.
Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud offloads vehicle manufacturers' complexity of global 24/7 operations and life cycle management related to connected vehicles with a guaranteed service-level agreement.
The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP) empowers automotive companies to accelerate the delivery of safe, comfortable and personalized connected driving experiences.