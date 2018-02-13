



Couples who become "Facebook Official" will get a notification from Messenger that will open up into your chat with your loved one.





This chat will have the following features:





1. Raining hearts: a shower of hearts will fall across your screen.

2. Special emoji: On the chat will be a custom emoji in the lower right corner. The custom emoji is the famous heart-eyes emoji , so you can express your love fast and easy.

3. Get personal: You can personalise and set up your own custom text colour, emoji, and nickname if your want to switch things up even further.

4. Chatting with bae: Your boyfriend/girlfriend will be the first person to display on the Active tab, so you can easily see when they are available to chat.





Messenger seems to be a popular platform to express love and affection. Facebook has found that emojis is the new language of love with people sharing more than 2 billion emojis every day using Messenger. Three of the top five most popular emojis are, the kiss emoji, the heart-eyes emoji, and the heart emoji





Also the Messenger Camera will have fun filters and effects if you are planning on sending a love note to someone on Valentine's Day. Some of these filters or effects include falling candy hearts and or a Queen f Hearts filter.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

