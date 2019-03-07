DURBAN - Fitbit the leading global wearables brand, today announced four new products – Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ – designed to help make health and fitness accessible to more consumers across the globe. Beyond devices, the Fitbit platform offers users engaging software features, access to their holistic data, and connection to one of the largest global health and fitness social networks which helps to drive positive behavior change. Fitbit will also soon launch a major redesign to the Fitbit app so users can further personalise their dashboard, better understand their data, discover new content and easily connect with others on Fitbit’s social community.

"We’re delivering high-quality, easy-to-use wearables that are more affordable, so getting healthy can be accessible to people of all ages and activity levels – even those who have never tried a wearable. Bringing more users to the wearables category and growing our community of active users is a critical part of our strategy," said James Park, co-founder and Chief Executive of Fitbit.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™ is an everyday smartwatch with most of the core fitness and smart features Versa is known for, including automatic activity, PurePulse® 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, smartphone notifications, apps, 4+ day battery life[5] and relative SpO2 sensor, which has the potential to estimate changes in blood oxygen levels and help track new health indicators about health, such as sleep apnea.

At recommended retail price of R2 999, Versa Lite Edition is Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch yet, for users who want an attractive, versatile, and easy-to-use device with core features, actionable insights and personal guidance to motivate them to improve their health. Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™ is available in white, lilac, mulberry and marina blue.

Fitbit Inspire HR™

Fitbit Inspire HR™ is the brand’s most affordable and stylish 24/7 heart rate tracking device at a recommended retail price of R1 999. It packs all-day automatic activity, exercise and Sleep Stages tracking, with 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS, and Relax guided breathing in a stylish, slim design. Fitbit Inspire™ is available and is recommended to retail at the price of R1 299.

It has the essential health and fitness features to help consumers stay motivated, including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking, goal celebrations, Reminders to Move and timer and stopwatch apps to help users stay on track. Both products have a new modern, comfortable and swimproof design with a touchscreen display, smartphone notifications,and up to 5 days of battery life for day to night wear.

Fitbit Ace 2™

Fitbit Ace 2™ helps kids ages 6+ learn healthy habits at an early age and encourages them to spend more active time with family and friends, this new device will retail at a recommended price of R1 299. Ace 2 has a new swimproof design with a bumper to protect the screen during kid-related activities all day long and is available in fun and bold kid-friendly colours and accessories that include patterned designs.

Ace 2 debuts new animated clock faces, motivating challenges to keep kids moving, and colourful avatars and cover photos to personalise their profiles within the Fitbit app.

Versa Lite Edition accessories feature materials including stain-resistant, swim-ready and comfortable classic silicone bands in three new vibrant, fashion-forward colours: marina blue, mulberry and lilac.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire devices will be available at leading retailers in April 2019.

