Garmin has a launched new line of watches called MARQ Collection. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Garmin has come a long way in its 30-year history, from a brand synonymous with the global positioning system (GPS) navigation system to this week’s launch of a new generation sports smartwatch. This is the MARQ collection of connected tool watches designed and engineered for those with a passion for extreme sports performance, exploring, flying, racing and water sports – and for the techies in our midst.

The watches have a titanium shell and are crafted to the finest standard to be practical but also beautiful pieces of jewellery.

They feature an always-on display, performance GPS and advanced sensors to track a wide variety of sporting activities including running, cycling, swimming, driving and more.

Included is premium smartwatch functionality including built-in music storage, smart notifications and advanced activity tracking. For those on extended ventures, the battery life ranges from 12 days in smartwatch mode up to 48 hours in Ultra Trac mode.

"For the past 30 years we’ve created products that have fuelled people’s passions … and now we have reimagined the tool watch with MARQ, a series of extraordinary connected instruments, authentic in every detail," said Dan Bartel, the Garmin vice president of global consumer sales

Bartel described the MARQ collection as “an inspiration for new adventures”.

Aside from their stunning good looks to match their individual personalities, the range offers the following benefits:

MARQ Athlete

Advanced running dynamics with sensors for biometrics which give athletes additional insight into their body’s performance.

MARQ Aviator

Quick access to GMT-time with additional time zones, aviation features including maps with airport details, and safety features such as Direct-To-Navigation, Nexrad Weather Radar, worldwide airport database and Garmin cockpit integration.

MARQ Captain

Designed for performance in any sailing environment, with wind speed, tide information and innovative sailing features like virtual starting line, time to burn and track assist.

MARQ Expedition

TOPO mapping, altimeter, barometer and compass features, wireless connectivity to inReach Mini device allowing adventurers to track safely over several weeks at a time.

MARQ Driver

Preloaded with 250 racetracks worldwide, automated time keeping of lap performance, lap splits and track timer.

The new MARQ collection watches will be available in South Africa soon.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE