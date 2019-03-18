To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAPE TOWN – Facebook announced that it has created a dedicated Facebook Gaming tab in the main navigation bar of the social app. According to the company, it will serve as a central home that makes it easier for people to find games, streamers and gaming groups they follow now, and discover new gaming content based on their interest.

Last year Facebook announced a redesign to the mobile app navigation bar for people to get shortcuts to the products they use most often, the Facebook Gaming tab is one of those shortcuts.

Vijaye Raji, VP, Gaming at facebook said in a statement: "Each month more than 700 million* people play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups on Facebook.We want to make it easier for people to find and connect around their favorite games, streamers, groups, and more. So today we're starting to roll out a dedicated Facebook Gaming tab in the main navigation bar that will be a central home for people to discover, play, watch, and share gaming content personalized for them."

On the new tab, users will be able to:

Play games: Play your favorite Instant Games and find new ones to enjoy with friends. The Facebook Gaming tab will become the primary home for Instant Games on Facebook, and we're building new ways for people to invite friends, chat, and play together inside the tab.

Watch gaming videos: Find and follow videos from top streamers, esports organizations and game publishers. Over time, we'll recommend and help you discover new streamers based on the games and content you follow.

Connect with gaming groups: Follow updates from your gaming groups, connect with other group members, and find new groups to join. Gaming groups are some of the largest and most engaged communities on Facebook, and the Facebook Gaming tab brings this content together in one place.

Facebook added that it will also continue to beta test a standalone Facebook Gaming app on Android, which includes more features than you'll find in the Facebook Gaming tab.

"We’re getting feedback from the gaming community as we consider further rollout plans," Facebook said.

