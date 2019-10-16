WATCH: Google launches newest smartphone, Pixel 4









A Google Pixel 4 phone, centre, is photographed at an event announcing the product Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. Photo: (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) DURBAN - Google has launched their newest smartphone the Pixel 4 and the new Google device includes the latest version of Android. Pixel 4 features Google's largest camera upgrade yet. There are now two cameras on the back of the phone, including a new telephoto lens. When users combine this new hardware feature with Google's Super Res Zoom software, it gives users exceptional image quality. Night Sight already takes beautiful photos in full darkness and Night Sight will allow users to take shots of the night sky, the stars, and even the Milky Way on a clear night). The Pixel 4 phones have HDR+ (High Dynamic Range) delivers outstanding photo quality. With Pixel 4, users can fine-tune the brightness and amount of detail in the shadows, helping with difficult shots like sunset portraits. Pixel 4 also has Live HDR+ in the viewfinder so users know exactly what their photo will look like, even when they are using the new controls in tricky lighting. The Google Assistant is now a faster way to get more things done with breakthroughs in speech processing mean that more requests can happen right on a phone, without always sending a request to the cloud.

Google also redesigned the Assistant so it doesn’t take up too much room on the screen, letting users better multitask across other apps. It can quickly open apps, search through a phone, share what's on the phone screen, and more. It also considers the context of a user's query to do a better job answering.

Pixel 4’s Motion Sense feature uses a miniature radar sensor to detect movement around the device. It can sense when users are reaching for their phone and will initiate face unlock, or turn off the screen when a user is not around. New Quick Gestures will allows to skip songs when they don’t want to pick up their phone.

Pixel 4’s new Recorder app records meetings, lectures, jam sessions—anything a users wants to save and listen to later—and simultaneously transcribes speech and identifies sounds like music and applause. User's can easily search within your recordings to quickly find a specific word or sound. All of this happens on-device. Google is also starting with English for transcription and search, with more languages coming soon.

With 6GB RAM, a 90hz display, and Pixel Neural Core, Pixel 4 is fast and powerful. Pixel Neural Core is the engine for on-device processing, always-on computing, and machine learning, meaning more tasks are done on the device for performance and privacy.

Pixel 4 also includes Google’s custom-built Titan M security chip to protect a user's most sensitive data and ensure the integrity of the operating system. Combined with the latest version of Android 10, monthly security updates for 3 years, and access to Google’s advanced security services, Pixel 4 is designed to keep data secure.

Pixel 4 comes in three colours, including Clearly White, Just Black, and a limited edition, Oh So Orange.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE