DURBAN - Google has launched their newest smartphone the Pixel 4 and the new Google device includes the latest version of Android.
Pixel 4 features Google's largest camera upgrade yet. There are now two cameras on the back of the phone, including a new telephoto lens. When users combine this new hardware feature with Google's Super Res Zoom software, it gives users exceptional image quality.
Night Sight already takes beautiful photos in full darkness and Night Sight will allow users to take shots of the night sky, the stars, and even the Milky Way on a clear night).
The Pixel 4 phones have HDR+ (High Dynamic Range) delivers outstanding photo quality. With Pixel 4, users can fine-tune the brightness and amount of detail in the shadows, helping with difficult shots like sunset portraits. Pixel 4 also has Live HDR+ in the viewfinder so users know exactly what their photo will look like, even when they are using the new controls in tricky lighting.
The Google Assistant is now a faster way to get more things done with breakthroughs in speech processing mean that more requests can happen right on a phone, without always sending a request to the cloud.